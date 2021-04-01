Barn lost in Bedford County fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A devastating barn fire in Bedford County brought multiple fire and emergency crews out this afternoon.

Firefighters said a homeowner on Hominy Hill Road in Osterburg was burning some cardboard boxes about 20 feet away from the barn. The wind suddenly picked up and blew some of those burning embers into the barn.





Crews said there was a lot of cardboard inside of the barn, which immediately caught fire. More than $100k of equipment was lost. Fire crews were able to save a barn that was directly next to it and nobody was injured from the fire.

Travis Blackburn, Assistant Fire Chief of Alan Bank, said a zero-turn lawnmower was lost along with $80k worth of meat processing equipment.

