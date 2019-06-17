ALTOONA (WTAJ) — Lakemont park in Altoona is hosting an event to benefit animals across the country.
The Bark N Park event will take place on June 22nd.
It benefits the Mia Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to rescuing animals with birth defects.
They also assist senior pet owners with routine pet care through the “Mojo’s Mission” program.
Bark N Park will include games, vendors, and an adoption event where you can meet local rescue pets!
It is a five dollar donation per car.
