Barbershop opens in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Red Beard Barber Shop in Huntingdon had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, which came to fruition after a pair of barbers combined their businesses to help house a growing audience.



Their new location in Huntingdon holds six chairs with plenty of options to trim and stylize your hair and beard. The co-owners said the move was essential with a drop of barbershops in the area.



Joe Martin said Huntingdon used to have four to seven barbers at one time.

“Now we’re down to one, two, three shops at the most,” Martin said. “And so for three, four weeks now we’ve been super busy. “

Caleb Feaster thinks barbering has made a huge comeback.



“I think people, men have been looking for a place for the guys,” Feaster said. “There’s a lot of salons out there but not too many barbershops.”

While they say it’s not their specialty, the owners say they also offer basic women’s cuts as well. To set up an appointment, you can call (814) 506-9119.