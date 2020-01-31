Bar has code-name shots… not for drinking, but helping those who feel uncomfortable

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A bar in downtown State College is serving a unique kind of shot. It’s not one patrons can drink… instead it sends a message: the person ordering it needs help.

WTAJ spoke with the staff at Bill Pickle’s Tap Room (Pickle’s) to learn more about the code-named shot system.

Pickle’s mixes a lot of different drinks for customers. But, there’s two shots they offer that don’t call for special ingredients… instead they’re a coded way for women to get out of an uncomfortable situation.

“It’s a way to say I need help that translates very easily,” said Pickle’s General Manager Michael Olmstead.

He said the coded shots are listed in the women’s bathroom. Women can either ask for a single or a double shot of the code name (which is being kept confidential in this story to better protect those who use it).

Here’s the system:

Single shot: Person needs separation between them and someone else making them uncomfortable

Double shot: Situation is more serious–person needs someone else to get out. A police call may be necessary.

“It makes it comfortable for everyone because you’re not saying I need help, or this person next to me is making me feel uncomfortable. It doesn’t make it feel weird at all,” Olmstead said.

Many locals WTAJ spoke with agreed.

“Sometimes we’re just afraid to say something. But, with a simple code to be able to say ‘hey something bad is happening to me,’ more women will use it and feel safer,” Ciara Tetreault, a Penn State Student.

Fellow PSU student Moelia Pagano added: “I would definitely use it. I think it’s a good way to keep the town safe and everyone comfortable in situations especially at bars.”

Some in happy valley feel this coded-shot system will serve as a strong deterrent against inappropriate behavior.

“I think maybe they’d be a little less confident to do things like that,” Tetreault said.

More on the code-named shots

Pickle’s started using the code-named shots in the spring of 2019, when they were approached by a college student who thought implementing the system would be a good idea. It was part of a class project.

Olmstead said since the code was introduced, it has not been used very frequently. However, he added that when it is utilized, it’s very effective for patrons.

Pickle’s changes-up the code word from time-to-time in order to protect those who use it.

According to Olmstead, this type of system is growing in popularity with bars throughout the nation. The Basement Nightspot (also in downtown State College) uses a similar coded-drink system.