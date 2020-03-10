Banquet to help replace stolen firearms from Boy Scout camp

PENFIELD, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County chapter of Whitetails Unlimited is hosting a banquet to raise money for Camp Mountain Run Boy Scout Camp.

More than $2,500 worth of firearms, bows and paintball kits were stolen from the camp between January 18 and February 8th.

When Clyde DeHart from Whitetails Unlimited heard about the burglary, he stepped in to help.

The Clearfield County chapter will hold a banquet on March 21 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

The banquet starts at 4 p.m. and a buffet dinner is served at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the event and tickets, click here.