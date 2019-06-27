Banquet honors WWII Veterans in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — WWII Veterans were honored today at a banquet at the Mirage.

President of the Veterans Community Initiative, Tom Caulfield, says that World War II Veterans are part of a special group.

“There’s a reason they’ve been called the greatest generation and that is because they’ve saved the world. In there wanning days, we want to let them know that we still love them, we recognize them.”

Caulfield also added that these lunches are great opportunities for veterans to network with each other.