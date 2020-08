MORRISDALE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Clearfield County on the look-out for a suspect that stole a bank card and money from a motel room.

An unknown suspect stole around four hundred dollars in cash and a visa bank card. The suspect took the items between 9 p.m. on August 20 and 2 a.m. on August 21 from the Kwik-Fill Motel on Rolling Stone Road.

Anyone with information should contact police.