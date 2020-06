MOUNT UNION, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An alarm was triggered in the middle of the night at the Community State Bank in Mount Union.

A bank representative says that someone broke a window in the back of the building just before 4 a.m. on Friday morning.

As the alarm triggered and began to go off, the person reportedly took off running the other direction.

State Police say the person didn’t get away with anything and they are investigating.