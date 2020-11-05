Ballot counting continues in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Slowly but surely, Blair County is making progress on those ballots.

On Wednesday, workers finished phase one, which was counting all the mail-in ballots returned by October 23rd.

On Thursday, they finished phases two and three, counting all the ballots received before and on Election Day.

So far, of the over 20,000 mail-in ballots requested by Blair County voters, election workers have counted 16,625.

On Thursday, 38 more ballots were delivered through the mail, making the total 51. Those will be segregated and counted after Friday night’s 5 p.m. deadline.

“Anything we got on Election Day is one group that’s gonna be separated from anything that came before it. Then, the three days, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, things received will all be together because they are either in or out based on how the lawsuit comes out, but they’ll be completely different from everything else,” Blair County Commissioner Laura Burke said.

Staying organized is key, especially with lawsuits being filed, and the tightening of this race.

“Until we hear otherwise or receive some sort of actual directive that we have to stop, at that point we’ll stop. Until then, we’re keeping track of each phase, knowing which votes were included in each phase so we can tell if something does happen or some decision is made that they couldn’t be counted, we can tell which ones fit in the right category,” Burke said.

In total, over 62,000 votes have been counted. That includes in-person, mail-in and provisional ballots.

A breakdown of any county’s results can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.