Ballot boxes not available in Blair and Cambria Counties

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the weekend, a lawsuit by the Trump campaign that tried to limit Pennsylvania’s use of ballot drop-off boxes was thrown out by a federal judge.

Despite that, you won’t find any drop off ballot boxes in Blair and Cambria Counties.

This decision is up to county commissioners and election officials.

Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro said he wants to make it easier for legal eligible votes to be cast.

“We shouldn’t be erecting barriers to make it harder and so we want to make sure that in all these counties across Pennsylvania, there are adequate opportunities for voters to return their mail-in ballots if they choose to not do it through the mail,” Shapiro said.

Both Cambria and Blair county will allow you to mail in your ballot or drop it off at each county’s voter registration office.

You can also vote in person at your precinct on November 3rd.

The last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is next Monday, October 19th.