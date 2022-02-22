CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First grade students in the Bald Eagle Area School District are making sure they never forget 2/22/2022.

“It never comes around that much,” said Wingate Elementary School First Grader Nya Irvin.

It’s a palindrome: the same forwards and backwards. It’s so rare, we won’t see this date again for another 400 years.

These first graders will see another unique date, however: 3/3/33, during their senior year of high school.

When that date hits, they’ll open a time capsule created on 2/22/22. It’s a chance to look back and see how they and the world around them grew.

“We talked to the first graders and asked them what’s important to them,” said Laurie Hall, a first grade teacher at Wingate Elementary School.

Inside a box created by high school woodshop students, they’ll find their current favorite toys like pop-its and fidgets. Plus, stamps and a newspaper from 2/22/22.

The students wrote letters to their future selves, sharing what they want to be when they grow up and all of their favorite things.





The students said they’re excited to open the time capsule on 3/3/33.

“I wanna see what I did and write,” said Irvin.

When they open the capsule, they’ll also receive a letter from current Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

Plus, they’ll receive personal notes written by their teachers and loved ones.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen over the years, and it’s nice to have that handwritten note that that special person wrote to them now,” said Hall. “Unfortunately, it might be a memory, but they still have that handwritten note.”

There’s a lot to learn over the next eleven years. These notes are just the first chapters in the first graders stories.