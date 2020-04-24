Bald Eagle School District to hire new Superintendent

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bald Eagle Area School district in Centre County announced they are hiring a new superintendent at the start of June.

Scott Graham worked in rural school districts for 30 years — including other Central PA districts.

In taking over during this pandemic, Graham says a priority of his is seeking equality for broadband services in rural districts.

“We live in the year 2020, and the fact that we have families that don’t have access to broadband is shameful. It continues to be a problem but this pandemic has shown the inequities that we find in rural school districts… because you can go to the much more affluent districts in the state, and they don’t have this problem,” said rising Superintendent Scott Graham.

Graham says another priority is looking into finding a safe way the honor the class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony.