CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bald Eagle Area School District will have a new superintendent this school year.

The Board of Directors approved Curtis Whitesel out of a field of 20 applicants for a 5-year contract in the role. Whitesel has nearly 25 years of experience in school administration.

Including his current position as superintendent at Homer-Center School District and before that he served as principal in the Mount Union Area School District.

Curtis Whitesel

“I am extremely excited to join the Bald Eagle Area School District family. There is no other school district I would rather be part of, and I know we will do great things together. I look forward to getting to know the students, staff, and community that makes the Bald Eagle Area one of the premier districts in the state,” Mr. Whitesel said.

A graduate of Shippensburg University with a degree in elementary education, Mr. Whitesel also earned a Master’s Degree from Shippensburg in special education as well as certifications as a principal and school superintendent. Mr. Whitesel and his wife have six daughters.

“The Board of Education is delighted that Mr. Curt Whitesel will be joining Bald Eagle Area as our Superintendent. We look forward to working alongside Mr. Whitesel as he brings his experience and excellent leadership to our school community,” Tina Greene, President of the Bald Eagle Area School District Board of Directors said.

Mr. Whitesel will begin on or before October 1. Dr. Joseph Clapper will continue to serve as the interim superintendent until Mr. Whitesel arrives at Bald Eagle Area.