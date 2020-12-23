Bald Eagle High School Honor Society gives to students in need

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students in the National Honor Society at the Bald Eagle Area High School, just completed their holiday families project.

Thanks to community donations and the Jeans for Teens campaign, they were able to help 21 students in need.

Through Jeans for Teens, teachers can pay $5 dollars if they want to wear jeans every other Friday.

That money goes toward personalized items for each of the students depending on their clothing sizes and interests.

Andrea Simpson, co-adviser to the National Honor Society alongside Jacy Clark, says she’s seen donations come full circle this year.

“I had several kids that were graduates that had messaged me and said, ‘Hey, can I make a donation?’ So, it was really nice to see that kinda come full circle,” says Simpson. “People seem really willing to give this year.”