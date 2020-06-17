Bald Eagle found dead at Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers of Raytown Lake announced on Wednesday a Bald Eagle fledgling from the Raystown Dam was found dead.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers say they found fishing lure/lines in it’s beak and talons.

They add that this is not an isolated incident, and every year, their rangers respond to entangled wildlife at Raystown.

“We can all prevent wildlife injuries and deaths caused by improperly discarded fishing line and hooks; the solution to this problem is to change our behavior,” the group said in a post on Facebook.

They want to remind those who fish to properly dispose of their equipment, including fishing lines, hooks, lures, or bait.

The Corp of Engineers say “if you find an animal that is entangled in fishing line, and you are able to safely capture the animal, bring the animal to a permitted wildlife rehabilitator such as Centre Wildlife Care.”