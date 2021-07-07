Bald eagle fledgling rescued at Raystown Lake Dam

Hawn’s overlook in the mountains of Pennsylvania with a view of Raystown Lake in the fall before sunset

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grounded bald eaglet fledgling was rescued from an eagle’s nest at Raystown Lake Dam on June 29.

The rescue was performed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District staff and the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Raystown Lake’s Head Dam Operator Brent Chronister said he first noticed the eaglet near the dam’s spillway, within proximity of the eagle’s nest.

According to the USACE, the eaglet was unable to fly for unknown reasons. It was transported to Centre Wildlife Care to receive necessary care after testing positive for the West Nile Virus.

The nest at Raystown Lake has fledged 37 eaglets since 1999, according to the USACE.

IF YOU COME ACROSS AN INJURED EAGLE

Injured eagles can be defensive and dangerous. It is common for one to sit in one place for several hours. However, if it remains in one place for over 24 hours and does not fly away on approach or appears to be injured, you should contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or a state game conservation officer.

The USACE also noted the following:

• Eagles have incredibly sharp talons and beaks that can cause serious injury quickly.

• Unless there is visible injury, a bird on the ground is not necessarily a sign that it needs help.

• Do not attempt to capture an eagle unless directed to do so.

• If directed to capture an eagle, be sure to have protective gloves, eyewear, a towel, and a cage

to transport the animal.