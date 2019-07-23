Bald Eagle Creek accessible fishing platform

STATE COLLEGE Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Wildlife for Everyone” foundation is putting together a grant as they start work on a proposed wildlife center.

Work was intended to begin last year, but high waters forced them to wait.

Now the restoration of 600 feet of Bald Eagle Creek is scheduled to begin.

The first part of that construction includes an Education Pavilion and an Accessible Fishing Platform.

“The foundation all is about education of youth and providing access to the outdoors. So as part of this program, there will be quite a bit of access here available through the boardwalks and the fishing for children outdoor recreation with the facility,” said Mark Roberts: State Coordinator for the Partners Program of Fish and Wildlife Service.

Construction of the pier and other features starts today and should take about a week to complete.