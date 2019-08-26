Balance Restaurant lands top ten spot for Western Pennsylvania

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Balance Restaurant in downtown Johnstown was just named to Opentable’s top ten in Western Pennsylvania list.

OpenTable analyzes more than 400,000 reviews each month, determining the best restaurants. The reviews can only be left if you’ve actually dined at the restaurant or made reservations through their app.

For co-owner, Amanda Artim, being named to the list for the fourth time this year was a rewarding feeling.

“Very humbling just because we’re trying to do something completely different. We want to bring a new niche to Johnstown and build upon the amazing restaurants that are already here so just that team collaborative effort.”

That collaborative effort is all about the team.

“That’s why we’re getting the reviews that we are getting because of the team that we have built.”

Balance opened last March and Executive Chef, Dallas Pursley, says another reason they’ve seen success is because of the environment they try to create.

“If you’re looking for something fresh, family-friendly and off the cuff but yet innovative and still humble…it’s everything wrapped in one.”

Balance is something they feel is important to have in life.”

“Balance is such a thing that you have to create in life, that if you don’t create it yourself, you’ll never find it.”