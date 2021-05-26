Baker Mansion tours start for 2021 season

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Baker Mansion History Museum will reopen for tours starting May 28 at 11 a.m.

The two exhibits on display will honor veterans from WWII and the Korean War. Photos taken by Sgt. Mickel featuring soldiers, prisoners of war, battlefields and civilians of the Korean War will be on display for the first time since 1953, according to Baker Mansion.

Guests can also tour newly-restored interiors, view period clothing of the 1850s and celebrate the 175th anniversary of Blair County. All tours are guided.

Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for ages 12 and under. Children ages 3 and under will be able to get in for free. For inquiries on group rates, call the mansion at (814) 942-3916.

HOURS

The 2021 season will run from May to December. They are open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last tour will start at 2 p.m.

Baker Mansion can be found on 3419 Oak Lane in Altoona.