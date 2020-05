ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Although Baker Mansion in Altoona is closed due to the Coronavirus, folks can still go on a tour, right from their phone.

The museum is offering free 360-tours, since you can’t go and see the mansion in person.

The tour takes you inside the historic home and all around the grounds of the property.

The tour is free, but donations to the Blair County Historic Society, which runs the mansion are appreciated.

A narrated video tour is also available.