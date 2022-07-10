BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — As part of their ‘Sunday on the Lawn’ Series, the Altoona Community Band performed at the Baker Mansion.

Running from 2 to 4 p.m., the Altoona Community Band took Baker Mansion lawn to perform live entertainment for the community.

“We want our family to enjoy this gem, this beautiful mansion that is owned and operated by the Blair County Historical Society,” Kat Rimbeck, executive director of the Blair County Historical Society/Baker Mansions Museum, said. “We want to make sure that it is sustained here through the years so we offer these events to try to bring people here and bring awareness of the history of our area.”

The event was free to the public and community members could bring their own chairs and blankets to relax and listen to the music.

Their next ‘Sunday on the Lawn’ is scheduled for July 24 at 2 p.m. with Acoustic Express performing. For additional information about the Baker Mansion, visit the Blair County history website.