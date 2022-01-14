Bake Shop Bakes opening new location in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – If you’re looking to try something new this weekend – you may want to stop by Bake Shop Bakes, a new bakery opening in Clearfield.

The cafe is opening its doors for the first time this weekend and will celebrate the new location with a unique grand opening, by holding a VIP event, open to anyone in the community.

The party will go on from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Bake Shop Bakes, located at 211 Chester St. in Clearfield. The bakery will offer free food and desserts over the weekend, and will officially open for business under regular hours of 7 a.m – 7 p.m, Monday-Saturday, next week.

The bakery will serve a variety of items like breakfast sandwiches, salads, subs, and of course many delicious baked goods. The store’s owners, Andy and Brittany Hooper also own a location in Tyrone, and the staff at this newly opening Clearfield location are excited to bring something new to the area.

“I hear that a lot, everywhere. I know in Tyrone we didn’t have anything like this and it took off, and I’m excited to bring something new here for everyone,” said Raelyn Stark, of Bake Shop Bakes.