SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — On Friday, April 29, bail was revoked for suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas, and he was placed on house arrest with an issued electronic monitor.

This comes just a day after Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro called for bail to be revoked on Thomas, who’s been facing multiple charges in two separate cases.

Thomas was ordered to go on house arrest at his parents’ home. He must also wear an electronic ankle monitor, have no contact with his wife, and is not approved for work release.

Thomas was charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, strangulation and rape among other charges that happened in Sept. 18, 2021.

Thomas reportedly went to a woman’s house whom he’d be messaging on Snapchat with. She told Thomas he was not welcome in the home but he entered anyway. The woman reportedly slapped him after telling him to leave multiple times. Police say Thomas then hit her and proceeded to sexually and physically assault her.

Additionally, Thomas was charged on April 25 with domestic violence for an incident in May 2021. There is no trial date scheduled for his latest charges.

The Attorney General’s office, which is handling these cases, filed motions this week to send Thomas back to jail after details about his new charges were released.