CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was denied bail after allegedly telling police an argument with his wife led to him pulling out his gun and telling her to “sleep with one eye open.”

State Police arrived at the Aaronsburg home of 68-year-old John Wayne Foltz March 25 for a domestic dispute that had already ended. Foltz was found at the home while his wife had left to seek shelter elsewhere.

Once there, Foltz told troopers he knew why they were there and reportedly admitted to telling his wife to sleep with one eye open and pointed his gun at her, saying he would “splatter her brains all over the wall,” according to court papers.

Foltz reportedly told police that he was 68 and had a bad heart and just didn’t care anymore. He then showed troopers where the gun was and it was taken as police investigated.

Afterward, police located his wife at another location who explained the same things as Foltz. She was able to tell police where he pulled the gun from and was able to identify it when police showed it to her.

Foltz was taken into custody and placed in Centre County Prison with his bail being denied, citing he may be a threat to himself or others.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.