Back to School: The Importance of Choosing The Right Backpack

The first day of school is right around the corner, and the key to a great year is choosing a great backpack. School supplies, and books can add a lot of weight to kids’ backs – which can create back problems down the road. Dr. Brett Fye with the Altoona Chiropractic Life Center says a good rule of thumb is to never have your child carry more than 10% of their body weight. For example, if your child weighs 70lbs., their backpack should weigh no more than 7lbs. Typically children don’t show a lot of back pain symptoms, but carrying too much weight can cause strain on their backs, shoulders, and necks which can cause headaches and effect their posture.

