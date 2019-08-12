Back to School: Healthy After School Snacks

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It may be hard to believe, but it’s already time to start thinking about going back to school – and an important part of school starts in the kitchen with healthy meals. It’s important to keep our kids fueled with good foods that will keep them going all day. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with a Martin’s Food Store Nutritionist, Holly Doan to explore some fun and healthy options for ours kids’ lunches. Holly recommends getting the kids involved! Whether they’re building their own kabobs, cutting out fun shapes in fruit using cookie cutters, or mixing ingredients together for a pasta salad, the more that they’re involved the more they’ll be willing to eat it!