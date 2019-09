BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Summer is coming to a close but the fun doesn’t have to stop!

You can check out the Back to School Glow Party at Maker Studio Saturday, September 7th. Ages 5 to 15 are welcome.

Party guests will use glow paint and neon paint to paint their faces and then paint a canvas.

It’s $28 per child and includes instruction, project materials, refreshments and fun with friends.

Drop off is at 6:45 pm and you must register online for this event.