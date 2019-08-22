Back to School – Getting Involved as A College Student

This year Penn State Football gameday traffic has been divided into four zones. Traffic from the North zone on I-99 must exit at Toftrees Avenue, and get to Beaver Stadium on Fox Hollow Road. Traffic on University Drive in the South Zone will be diverted to Porter Drive and then to College Avenue. Drivers in the East zone on Route 322 will go to I-99 and then to Park Avenue. People driving in the West Zone on Atherton Street will be sent to Park Avenue.

Residents that live along that route like Penn State Football season ticket holder Chris Flavin worry this change will worsen already bad traffic.