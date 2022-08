BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A back-to-school cookout, giveaway, and drive is being held in Altoona this weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 21 the event will take place from 2 – 8 p.m. at Prospect Park. The event will feature a variety of activities for a family fun-filled night.

The event will feature contests, games, and even a bounce house. There will also be food and vendors.

The Platinum Souljahz Dance/Drill team will be there, as well as N-Famous and KT Kollectionz.