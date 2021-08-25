‘Bacardi Party’ will pop up in State College for Halloween bash with Loud Luxury

(WTAJ) — Bacardi is launching the Bacardi Party, a nine-city tour of some of the biggest game day towns in America, including State College for Halloween. A “BOO”-cardi Party, perhaps?

Bringing a vibe that is sure to move you, Bacardi rum has enlisted dance music duo, Loud Luxury, as the headlining performer to get everyone pumped for game day. The Bacardi Party plans to pop up at some iconic sports bars and venues so the rum brand can show fans how to party!

“BACARDÍ knows how to throw a party and bring the vibes, so we are thrilled to partner with them as the headliner of the BACARDÍ Party Tour. As live events start up again, we’re excited to embark on this multi-city tour and check out some of the best places for game days across the country,” said Loud Luxury.

BACARDÍ rum will be making nine stops along the U.S. tour spanning September 2021 through early 2022.

September 11 | Madison, WI – Pre-game party in advance of the Badgers vs. Eagles football game

October 8 | College Station, TX – Friday night pre-game party

October 31 | State College, PA – Halloween bash

November 5 | Athens, GA – Friday night pre-game party

November 12 | East Lansing, MI – Friday night pre-game party

November 19 | Minneapolis, MN – Friday night pre-game party

Early 2022 | Bloomington, IN – To be announced at a later date

Early 2022 | Columbia, MO – To be announced at a later date

Early 2022 | Tempe, AZ – To be announced at a later date

The DJ duo added, “We’re also excited to debut the official tour cocktail, called the Lux Limónade, which is a simple, yet delicious drink made with BACARDÍ Limón and lemonade. It’s a fire cocktail that we chose because it reminds us of our single, ‘Lemons’ – so be sure to check it out on tour with us.”

For more information on the Bacardi Party, you can check them out outline at https://bacardipartytour.com/

Photo/Video provided courtesy of Bacardi Rum.