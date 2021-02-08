Baby snowboarder shows off on ski slopes

SOMERSET, Pa (WTAJ) — While a lot of 1 year olds are just learning to walk, little Boone Baughman is hitting the slopes at Seven Springs Ski Resort. That’s right a baby snowboarder!

Boone’s mom, Abbey Way works at the ski resort as the social media manager. She says every now and then she sees small kids getting an early start when it comes to learning to ski or snowboard. Once her son turned one, she knew it was something she wanted to try with him. when Boone was born I already had in my mind when he’s around that age we’re going to be ready we’ll get him out and we’ll take him snowboarding and we did and he loved it,” Abbey says.

“I think starting him early it’s kind of just gets him used to being outside in the element getting used to putting on the gear which is sometimes the hardest part I think it really is the hardest part getting ready because when we come out here he’s just havin’ fun,” says mom, Abbey Way.

While Abbey says her son is a natural, he actually started to learn inside the house. “We got him the Burton snowboard that comes with a special cover where you can learn in the house first, so that’s how we started, so we started in the house, we put this cover over the snowboard and you just pull him around the house and he loved that so when we came out here to Seven Springs and tried on the snow he was a natural, very first time,” says Way.

And people that see the little guy, can’t quite believe their eyes…

Jazzmine Towns, a snowboarder from Pickerington, Ohio says “I just got here, it’s rough already…however, I’m going to get a hang of it – if that baby can do it I know that I have to be able to do it! I don’t even know what to think honestly my mind is blown, I’ve only gone down once. I can’t exactly fathom how he’s doing it on his own…that’s incredible.” Towns was visiting Seven Springs for the first time and says, maybe if her parents would have taught her to snowboard at that age, she would have an easier time. “He hasn’t fallen, not once and I’ve been on the ground since I’ve been out here so honestly…mom and dad if you’re listening – you should have done that,” says Towns.

Harry Friedman, a skier from Chesapeake, Virginia says he learned to ski when he was 18. “I think it’s awesome when kids under 5 are taught early I think that – I think that’s the best time to learn. If you watch them and they fall there seems to be no fear at all no fear at all and the other thing too is that their height is so low that if they fall back they’re already on their butt already I mean and it’s just cool. and then they get back up and it’s like nothing ever happened you know?”

And it’s true, when you’re that little, you’re closer to the ground, and if you do fall, you’re bundled up nicely.

“He loves being outside, ever since he was a little baby we’ve gone for walks, he loves playing outside – he doesn’t care if it’s cold, raining he wants to be out there. He loves snowboarding I think he loves that feeling of freedom, he’s never liked being restrained whether that’s a car seat or a stroller he likes to be out doing his thing and going fast so he loves it,” says Way.