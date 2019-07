ALTOONA, Pa, (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve took on Trenton, with Jordan Tracy as their special guest host.

The game was delayed because of rain, but as you see in this video clip, it’s not the Curve 6-5 victory that stole our hearts.

The parents, fully prepared for the weather, were ready to watch another Curve victory. The Baby, nestled securely in dad’s arms, wasn’t worried about the rain that started coming down either.

Now THAT’S a #FutureCurveFan