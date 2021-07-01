Police: Baby drinks formula mixed with vodka, Clearfield Co. mother charged

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County mother faces charges after police said she gave her seven-week-old baby formula mixed with vodka.

On March 25, Jan Gaikwad, 37, told police she had vodka in a water bottle on the counter and prepared a bottle for the infant, and it wasn’t until the baby started drinking from the bottle that she realized she possibly used vodka to mix the formula instead of water, according to the criminal complaint. Once Gaikwad realized this, she called 911.

Police noted in the complaint that the baby’s bottle was mostly empty, and the water bottle containing vodka was thrown away prior to first responders arriving. However, they did find the 80 proof Crown Russe Premium vodka bottle.

The baby was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department, and lab results showed alcohol in the baby’s blood.

Prior to this incident, the baby spent the first month of its life in an intensive care unit trying to recover from abstinence syndrome because Gaikwad was on Subutex during her pregnancy.

Gaikwad is being charged with a felony count of child endangerment as well as recklessly endangering another person and corruption of minors.

She waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday at Clearfield County Central Court and remains free on an unsecured $5,000 bond.