Axemann Brewery officially opens doors to public

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being in the works for nearly two years, Axemann Brewery has officially opened its doors to the public.

The building is located where former Titan and Cerro metal plant use to be, on 2042 Axemann Road in Bellefonte.

The space includes a bistro, bar, and tables that are placed six feet apart, as well as a loft area on the top floor. The top floor includes outside seating, and the garages will be left open so people can enjoy the open air.

The general manager says all of the staff will wear masks, and will constantly sanitize the tables to ensure they are following CDC guidelines.

“After every table gets up, we wipe down the tables, chairs, with our nice chemicals, safe solution, then we’ll put a little sign on the table that says hey this table has been sanitized,” says Michael Olmstead General Manager of Axemann Brewery.

The brewery will be open from 4 pm to 10 pm, Wednesday to Sunday. All customers will be required to wear a mask, which can be taken off once you are seated.