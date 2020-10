BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The dry weather we’ve had over the last couple of months is now taking a toll in our area.

The Altoona water authority plans to ask customers to limit non-essential water use.

They said water levels in the local reservoirs are at 55% capacity, which is down 7% compared to last month.

Some of that drop connects to recent work that called for lowering the water levels, further than what they already were.