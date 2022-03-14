CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With almost 8,000,000 views and 50,000 subscribers on YouTube, Nathan Sellers has helped people around the world learn about archery through his channel ‘Average Jack Archery.’ Now, he’s setting a new target in Philipsburg and plans to open an archery pro shop on North Front Street.

“Archery has been a part of my life since I was a kid,” said Sellers, a third generation competitive archer.

Sellers said he knows the sport has an opportunity to soar in Philipsburg.

“It’s one of those towns that could definitely use the revitalization,” said Sellers. “I love bringing the opportunity to all the people that travel through but also live in the area.”

The pro shop will be 3,000 square feet with two floors. The first floor will include retail and bow repairs and the lower floor will feature a 20 yard indoor range.

“That’ll be open year round for people to come and try out new equipment, and have leagues, and practice, and enjoy the sport of archery,” said Sellers.

Being so close to the Pennsylvania Wilds, the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation said this hits the bullseye.

“Having a shop like that is really important because it will drive some traffic into Downtown Philipsburg and it also fits well with a lot of people here culturally who are into sports, and into hunting, and into archery,” said Eric Rusnak, president of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation.

There’s a fundraising effort to make this dream a reality.

“I do actually need your help,” Sellers said in a YouTube video announcing the shop. “As a matter of fact, if you’ve felt that I’ve helped you, I’d like to ask you to return the favor.”

A GoFundMe has been made with a $30,000 goal and the hope that the shop will help launch more archers in Central Pennsylvania.

Sellers is also accepting donations through Venmo (Search BUSINESS for @averagejackarchery) and PayPal (paypal.me/NSellers541 or natesellers5156@gmail.com).

If all goes as planned, Sellers said they hope to open by July 1, 2022, in time for Philipsburg Heritage Days.