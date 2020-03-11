Autism Community Walk moved inside to be more inclusive, prevent sensory overload

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central PA Autism Community is hosting their annual community walk on the area’s first ever indoor sensory track.

This year the event will be held inside the Blair County Convention Center. Folks at the organization wanted to address concerns over weather and outside sensory overload from previous years.

Lindsay Martsolf, President of the organization, said changing the location can bring people of all abilities together and kick off Autism Awareness Month early.

“They can come and just be themselves, and that they can just do it at their own pace, their own style, and with wheelchairs, strollers, bikes, anything they wanna do, they can come along,” she said.

The event is March 28th. Activities start at 11:30 a.m., and the walk will follow at 2 p.m.

Registration is $10 per person and can be done the day of and through the organization’s website, https://centralpaautismsociety.weebly.com.