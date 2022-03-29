UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham will deliver a lecture at Penn State University on March 29 at 8 p.m.

The lecture, “The Soul of America” is free and open to the public; it will take place in Schwab Auditorium. Meacham plans to discuss historic moments of partisan deadlock in America, according to Penn State. The lecture name is based on the title of his book, “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels.”

Penn State students, faculty and staff will have the option to watch the lecture via livestream.

Currently, Meacham is a distinguished visiting professor of history at The University of the South and a visiting distinguished professor at Vanderbilt University, according to Penn State.