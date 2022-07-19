BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona has announced two dates for their August food pantry.
The pantry will be open on Tuesday, August 2, and Tuesday, August 16 from 1-3 p.m. Anyone in need is invited to attend and receive food. The pantry offers an assortment of meats, vegetables, fruits, as well as canned and dry goods.
The church is located at 315 40th Street in the Highland Park section of the city. For any questions, please contact 814-944-2894.