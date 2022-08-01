BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bedford County Chamber has announced new features for their upcoming movie nights at the Silver Lining Drive-In.

On the weekend of August 6, the drive-in theatre is showing two movies and the cost is $5 for adults. All guests 18 and under are admitted free. The Little Mermaid will be shown on Saturday, August 6 at 8:50 p.m. Then on Sunday, August 7 The Final Season will be free to all those who attend, this includes adults. The movie will be shown at 9 p.m. The gates open 90 minutes before showtime.

Additional movie dates include A Night at the Museum shown on Saturday, August 13th, sponsored by First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union and the Bedford Elks Lodge 1707. This event will be FREE, courtesy of the Bedford County Covid-19 Advisory Committee. The sponsors for this event will also provide covid-19 testing kits and other giveaways for attending families.

Sunday, August 14 there will be a FREE showing of Talladega Nights. This movie is sponsored by the Bedford Speedway and will start at 9 p.m. after the races have finished.

The last movie showings of the summer will take place on Saturday, August 20, and Saturday, August 27. The movies being shown are Disney’s Cruella and Titanic. These two movies are free to 18 & under, but adult tickets will still cost $5.