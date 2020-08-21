ATVs stolen from Clearfield County residence, police investigate

DECATUR TWP. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for two ATVs and the suspect(s) who reportedly stole them.

Troopers report that two ATVs were stolen from 35 Abrights Ranch Drive on July 28, 2020 when they responded to the call before 9 a.m. The suspect(s) then fled the area in an unknown direction.

The stolen ATVs are reported to be the following:

2007 Green Yamaha Motor Corp.

2002 Red Suzuki-American Suzuki Motor Corp.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.