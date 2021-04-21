ATVs causing problems for the Strawberry Hill area

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This time of year a lot of people are enjoying the great outdoors on their ATVs, but it’s actually causing some problems for the Strawberry Hills area in Blair County.

This isn’t a new problem, but neighbors said it’s the worst it has ever been, and the Chief of the Logan Township Police Department, David Reese agrees.

“It’s been going on for a number of years, but it seems that this year its been an uptick of activity, little more complaints, larger numbers of ATVs and dirtbikes in the area just creating a noise nuisance,” Chief Reese said.

Neighbors said these loud noises go on for hours beginning around 3 when kids get off school and even continues on after dark.

They added they just want this to stop to improve their quality of life, but Chief Reese said it’s a difficult problem to solve.

“There’s a number of access points into strawberry flats and usually by the time they are called to 911, by the time our officer gets there, the ATVs are gone,” Reese said.

Police said ATV owners should keep in mind that Strawberry Hill belongs to Logan township, so going on it is trespassing.

And some more things to keep in mind…

“You can’t ride an ATV on the roadway it’s illegal, you can’t trespass on private property, and were going to have some stepped up patrols there in strawberry flats along with the Pennsylvania Game Commission we are going to use some of their equipment, so fair warning that trespassing citations will probably be forthcoming for those who are caught on the area because it is posted and it is private property,” Reese said.

Logan Township Police Department is stepping up enforcement and will be giving out citations.