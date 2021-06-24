ATV reported stolen in Jefferson County, police investigate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating a report of an ATV stolen out of Jefferson County.

The reported theft happened overnight sometime between 7 p.m. June 21 and 9 a.m. June 22 in Union Township. An unknown suspect(s) stole the black and grey 2021 Polaris General 1000 XP ATV from a residence on Country Club Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police out of Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

