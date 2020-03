FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An ATV crash sends two people to the hospital in Ferguson Township.

The rider crashed into a telephone pole and rolled over at the corner of Marengo and West Gateburg roads around 11 p.m. last night.

The 34-year-old driver was taken by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona, and the passenger was transported to UPMC by ambulance.

Marengo Road was closed for two hours following the crash.

Those involved in the crash were stable as of this morning.