ATV crash sends passenger to hospital

BROAD TOP TWP. BEDFORD CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police reported an ATV crash on Mosquito Hollow Road due to the ATV being used at an unsafe speed.

On May 26, 2019, the driver, Brian Hann, 30, lost control of the ATV and went off the road, striking a tree. It proceeded to go over a stream and up an embankment when it hit another tree, disabling the unit.

The passenger, 25-year-old Lexi Husick, was thrown from the ATV into the stream. She was transported to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries.

Hann refused medical transport and is reported to possibly have minor injuries.