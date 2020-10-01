Attorney General Shapiro responds to Shakir Mosi Smith verdict

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro commented on a jury’s recent verdict in the trial of a man charged with ordering the murder of a Johnstown woman.

A jury found Shakir Mosi Smith guilty of ordering the shooting of 30-year-old Carol Ashcom in 2015 while he was in prison, a woman he blamed for his drug arrests.

While Ashcom was killed, Shapiro encourages people to not be scared to come forward with information in future cases.

“We protect people who help us in the criminal justice system, a witness or anyone else. We will not allow anyone to target those individuals and if they do, as is the case here, we will bring about justice swiftly and fully.”

Shapiro also added in a time where many have frustrations toward governments, he says this is an example of them working together.

“You had a district attorney and attorney general work together, our teams worked together, local and state, law enforcement officials worked together. That should give calm and confidence to all Cambria County residents that and even all Pennsylvanians that are system works.”

Smith was found guilty of being an accomplice to first degree murder and solicitation to murder.