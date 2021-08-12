Attorney General raids Altoona home in child predator case

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials with the Office of Attorney General are raiding a home in Blair County Thursday morning.
The raid is occurring at 3937 Burgoon Road in Altoona. An agent on scene reported that the matter is in connection to a child predator investigation.
Details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.
