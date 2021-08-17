Attorney General proceeds with case against State College landlord

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Attorney General’s office has won a motion in ongoing legal proceedings against a student-housing company in State College.

The lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s office said Associated Realty Property Management (ARPM) “added illegal administrative fees that served as a surcharge at the end of a lease term.”

The illegal administrative fees were taken from the security deposit, along with other deductions for cleaning fees and fines unrelated to actual damage, according to the Attorney General’s office. The lawsuit was filed in 2020.

ARPM filed a motion to request that the court issue judgment on two issues in the case, but it was denied. The court determined that the Attorney General can move forward with the case for civil penalties.

“The last thing students and their families need to worry about during the school year is an unexplained, illegal deduction from a security deposit at the end of a lease,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “We’re putting landlords on notice: if you charge these illegal fees, you’ll have to face us in court.”

Senior Deputy Attorney General Brandon Bingle is prosecuting this case. The opinion and order were issued by the Honorable Judge Katherine Oliver of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas.