Attorney General Josh Shapiro meets Centre County supporters on campaign trail

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro made a stop in State College Monday, October 18, to meet with supporters following the announcement he’s entering the governor’s race in 2022.

The meet and greet was held outside the Teamsters Local 8, a union for technical service employees at Penn State University.

Centre County Commissioners Michael Pipe (D) and Mark Higgins (D) introduced Shapiro, who spoke on strengthening the economy and increasing broadband.

“I recognize that people in this community, not just in State College, but all across Centre County and the neighboring counties, they need help,” said Shapiro. “When one in five Pennsylvanians can’t connect to the internet, don’t have access to broadband, that holds us back. It not only holds us back individually, but it holds our whole economy back.”

Shapiro also spoke on healthcare issues in rural Pennsylvania.

“One of the things I see as Attorney General when we deal with healthcare issues is rural hospitals closing at a really alarming rate,” said Shapiro. “That needs to be reversed and it’s going to be with both funding, as well as incentives to keep these rural hospitals open, and incentivize more to come to this community.”

Attendees included the Penn State College Democrats, local government democratic candidates, and community supporters.

“I think he is a leader that understands people in our communities, everyday people, need a fair shot, and I believe Josh is someone that will do that,” said Matt Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania. “Specifically, I think he will work to expand labor rights for working people across the Commonwealth.”

Shapiro’s “Big Fights Bus Tour” will continue to visit counties across Pennsylvania ahead of the election.