Attorney General: Jefferson County Constable charged for assault, victims encouraged to come forward

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County Constable who was also a candidate for Jefferson County Sheriff is being charged or indecent assault and attempting to coerce a woman to have sex with him to avoid arrest, the Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office announced today.

Paul Pape, 56, of Punxsutawney, was charged with indecent assault, official oppression, and obstruction of the administration of law.

Paul Pape

According to the victim, she contacted Pape to see if she had an outstanding warrant. Pape found she had a warrant for her arrest but told her that there was no warrant. The victim reported that Pape drover her to his home and then told her about the warrant. She alleged that he told her he could make the warrant “go away” if she had sex with him and touched her, despite her telling him she did not like to be touched.

AG Shapiro released the following statement:

“The defendant is a Constable who is sworn to protect the people of Jefferson County, but instead he is charged with assaulting a community member and attempting to coerce her into having sex with him to avoid arrest. We believe there may be other victims. If you have additional information about Paul Pape, please call our hotline at 833-937-1036. We will listen to you and work to deliver justice. My Office will investigate and prosecute anyone who abuses their authority, no matter what position of power they may hold.” Attonrey General Josh Shapiro

If you do have additional information about Paul Pape, you’re asked to call the hotline at 1-833-937-1036.

Deputy Attorney General Evan A. Lowry will prosecute the case. All charges discussed are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Details of the case:

The criminal complaint says on August 9, the victim was told there was a warrant out for her arrest.

The victim contacted Pape to ask if that was true.

Police say Pape told the victim no, and offered as a friend to pick her up in Butler and drive her to DuBois.

According to the complaint, on August 10, Pape took her back to his house instead.

That’s when police say Pape told the victim there actually was a warrant, and he could make the warrant disappear in exchange for sex.

Police say he also touched her inappropriately and kissed her on the mouth.

During an interview with police, the complaint says Pape denied making that offer, but did admit to touching and kissing the victim.

It is unknown how these charges will affect Pape’s role as constable or his run for Jefferson County Sheriff.